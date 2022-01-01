  • (937) 322-9663
  • This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
bakery-kneading.jpeg
Bone-a-Fido Bakery
"Take a bite out of the ordinary!"

About Us

Bone-A-Fido Bakery was formed from a lifelong love of animals. Established in 2001 we specialize in healthy all-natural pet products for dogs and cats. Our gourmet cookies are lovingly hand pressed, oven baked, and hand dipped on site. We enjoy visiting with you and your furry family. Stop in to see us today!
Image

Grooming Services

We offer the best grooming services.

Bath & Brush

Image
Starting At:
$18
Bath & Brush, Nail Clipping & Ear Cleaning

Face, Feet & Fanny

Image
Starting At:
$25
Bath, Brush, Nail Clipping, Ear Cleaning, Face Trim, Feet Trim, & Fanny Trim

Trim Up

Image
Starting At:
$32
Bath, Brush, Nail Clipping, Ear Cleaning, Trim Up All Over (To Request)

Full Groom

Image
Starting At:
$45
Bath, Brush, Nail Clipping, Ear Cleaning, Haircut All Over (To Request)

Additional Grooming Services

Add-on Services

1
Dental Package7.00
2
Nail Filing7.00
3
Nail Pawlish 7.00
4
Express Services20.00
5
Dematting24.00 / Hour

Walk-in Services

6
Nail Clipping12.00
7
Nail Filing14.00
Grooming Rewards for recurring clients within 6 weeks of Full Groom & Complimentary Bows or Bandanas.

Our Brands

We offer the best products for your pet.
Dog & Cat Food
Best Breed
Canidae
Diamond
Earthborn
Fromm
Koha
Lotus
Merrick
Nulo
Orijen
ProPac
Weruva
Treats
Chews
Toys
Raw
Supplements
Merchandise

Contact Us

Address

1025 N Bechtle Ave, Springfield, OH 45504

Hours

Monday thru Friday: 10am - 6:30pm
Saturday: 10am - 4pm | Closed Sunday
Please fill the required field.
Please fill the required field.
Please fill the required field.
Please fill the required field.
© 2022 Bone-a-Fido Bakery. All Rights Reserved.