Bone-A-Fido Bakery was formed from a lifelong love of animals. Established in 2001 we specialize in healthy all-natural pet products for dogs and cats. Our gourmet cookies are lovingly hand pressed, oven baked, and hand dipped on site. We enjoy visiting with you and your furry family. Stop in to see us today!
Bath & Brush
Starting At:
$18
Bath & Brush, Nail Clipping & Ear Cleaning
Face, Feet & Fanny
Starting At:
$25
Bath, Brush, Nail Clipping, Ear Cleaning, Face Trim, Feet Trim, & Fanny Trim
Trim Up
Starting At:
$32
Bath, Brush, Nail Clipping, Ear Cleaning, Trim Up All Over (To Request)
Full Groom
Starting At:
$45
Bath, Brush, Nail Clipping, Ear Cleaning, Haircut All Over (To Request)
Additional Grooming Services
Add-on Services
Dental Package7.00
Nail Filing7.00
Nail Pawlish 7.00
Express Services20.00
Dematting24.00 / Hour
Walk-in Services
Nail Clipping12.00
Nail Filing14.00
Grooming Rewards for recurring clients within 6 weeks of Full Groom & Complimentary Bows or Bandanas.
Address
1025 N Bechtle Ave, Springfield, OH 45504
Hours
Monday thru Friday: 10am - 6:30pm
Saturday: 10am - 4pm | Closed Sunday
